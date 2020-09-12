Coles County resident, 19, gets probation for hitting boy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Counseling and no contact provisions were part of the sentence a 19-year-old received for admitting that he hit a 10-year-old boy.

The agreement in the case against Matthew T. Hamrick included dismissal of charges accusing him of also beating a 13-year-old boy and having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Hamrick, of Oakland, pleaded guilty to an aggravated battery charge that accused him of hitting the boy while living at the boy’s Charleston residence in July.

With the agreement reached in his case, Hamrick was sentenced to two years of probation with the counseling and no contact requirements among its terms.

Records in Hamrick’s case say Charleston police received a report on July 28 about his beating the boys. The two boys told interviewing officers he hit them with his fist and a belt while he was staying at their home, the records say.

During the investigation, Hamrick was located at a relative’s home in Oakland, where police also found a 15-year-old girl who said she was dating Hamrick and they’d been engaging in intercourse during their relationship.