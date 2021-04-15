Coles County sex assault case dismissed after woman recants, prosecutor says

CHARLESTON — A prosecutor said she had no choice but to seek dismissal of a sexual assault case after a woman's recantation.

The dismissed case was against Tucker E. Nale, who was accused of raping the woman at her Charleston home on Feb. 14, 2019.

Nale, 22, whose most recent address on record is in Arthur, formerly of rural Charleston, was charged with criminal sexual assault. It accused him of a forced act of intercourse with the woman that he continued though she told him to stop.

The offense requires a prison sentence with a conviction and has a sentencing range of four to 15 years.

Coles County Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted the case, described it as a "he said, she said" situation.

