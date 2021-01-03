Coles County sheriff's correctional officer charged with sexual conduct with female inmate

CHARLESTON — A Coles County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer was arrested Thursday and is accused of sexual conduct with a female jail inmate.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said officials became aware of the allegations against officer Anthony Golding on Tuesday.

The office contacted Illinois State Police to conduct an investigation and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday, it said.

Sheriff’s office officials weren’t available for comment Saturday and the news release referred questions to the Coles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Contacted Saturday, State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said Golding has been charged with custodial sexual misconduct, a felony offense. The charges accuse Golding of engaging in intercourse with the woman while she was in custody on Dec. 15 or 16.

There’s currently no evidence of force used but by law a person in custody can’t legally consent to sex with a supervising officer, Danley said.