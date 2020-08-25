 Skip to main content
Coles County state's attorney asks state police to investigation attorney misconduct claim
Coles County state's attorney asks state police to investigation attorney misconduct claim

CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley has asked Illinois State Police to investigate misconduct claims against an attorney who worked in his office.

Danley issued a news release on Tuesday that said his office will "cooperate fully" with the investigation into claims that Brady Allen sought sexual favors from a DUI suspect he prosecuted.

In the release, Danley said Allen no longer works in the state's attorney's office.

He said he became aware of the accusations through news reports and not through court procedures. He immediately began an internal investigation, he said.

"It is apparent that further investigation is needed to fully understand the accuracy and scope of these allegations," Danley said in the release.

Attorney Todd Reardon, who represents the woman accused of the DUIs, filed a motion to dismiss in the woman's cases last week.

They include accounts from the woman whosaid Brady contacted her by phone and through social media requesting sexual favors and photographs. She also claimed he told her to go against her attorney's advice and take a plea deal in the cases.

Reardon said in his motion to dismiss that his defendant's constitutional rights, specifically her right to counsel, were violated by Allen's actions and that his actions also are a violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct for court proceedings.

"As a result of the state's action by Brady Allen, the defendant's defense has been irreparably harmed," Reardon wrote in his motion.

Attempts to obtain comment from Allen haven't been successful.

Reardon, who faces Danley in the November election for the state's attorney's office, also couldn't be reached for comment Tuesday.

During a hearing in the DUI cases Tuesday, Circuit Judge Mark Bovard granted a motion from the state's attorney's office to appoint a special prosecutor. The judge appointed an attorney from the Illinois Appellate Prosecutor's Office to take over the cases.

The 21-year-old Mattoon woman is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol on June 11 and Aug. 3 of last year.

