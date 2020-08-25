Coles County state's attorney asks state police to investigation attorney misconduct claim

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley has asked Illinois State Police to investigate misconduct claims against an attorney who worked in his office.

Danley issued a news release on Tuesday that said his office will "cooperate fully" with the investigation into claims that Brady Allen sought sexual favors from a DUI suspect he prosecuted.

In the release, Danley said Allen no longer works in the state's attorney's office.

He said he became aware of the accusations through news reports and not through court procedures. He immediately began an internal investigation, he said.

"It is apparent that further investigation is needed to fully understand the accuracy and scope of these allegations," Danley said in the release.

Attorney Todd Reardon, who represents the woman accused of the DUIs, filed a motion to dismiss in the woman's cases last week.