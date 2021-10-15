Complaint against Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed in federal court

CHARLESTON — A complaint alleging that the Coles County State's Attorney's Office and the Illinois State's Attorney's Appellate Prosecutor's Office have been working improperly together has been filed in federal court.

Attorney Todd M. Reardon recently filed this complaint against the two organizations and the Coles County Board in the U.S. Federal District Court for Central Illinois on behalf of Anthony Golding, Taylor Schoeneman and Mervin Wolfe.

The complaint says that after Appellate Prosecutor's Office special prosecutors have been brought in to handle cases regarding the plaintiffs in which the State's Attorney's Office has a conflict of interest, that the resolution between these two organizations has been "allowing the sharing of staff, computers, research, evidence, thoughts, and theories with conflicted counsel and staff."

"The plaintiffs have a clear ascertainable right under the U.S. Constitution to have a conflict free and disinterested prosecution of his case; said right is currently not being protected and in fact is being violated," the complaint alleges. The plaintiffs ask for relief including a cease and desist order forbidding the State's Attorney's Office from further assisting in the prosecution of the plaintiffs.

State's Attorney Jesse Danley said Friday that he feels state statutes are clear on resolutions between county prosecutors and the Appellate Prosecutor's Office and that counties throughout Illinois operate under such resolutions.

"The complaint is wholly without base. I am confident the federal judge will find that is the case," Danley said.

