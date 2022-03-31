Coroner identifies woman who died in Coles County crash

MATTOON — The 75-year-old woman who died in a two-vehicle crash early Friday at the intersection of Illinois 16 and Miller Road was identified as Tison Erma of Mattoon.

Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup said Erma was pronounced dead at 9:01 a.m. Friday in the emergency department of Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Erma died from injuries she received in the crash but since they are waiting to receive police reports and medical records an autopsy has not been performed, Northrup said.

The investigation is ongoing.

According to Mattoon Police Chief Sam Gaines, units responded to reports of a fatal car crash at 5:54 a.m. where a 2008 Buick LaCrosse passenger car hit the back wheels of a semitruck trailer.

Gaines said the 2007 Freightliner semitruck was traveling northbound on Miller Road and stopped at the intersection of Illinois 16 before turning left onto the westbound lane.

The passenger car — which was driven by Erma — was traveling eastbound on Illinois 16 and crashed into the rear, driver side of the semitruck where the wheels of the trailer were located, Gaines said.

She was transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center before being airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Gaines said the driver of the semitruck was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic resulting in the collision.

Illinois State Police units from District 10 and 12 were also on scene to assist the Mattoon Police Department in their inspection and investigation.

