Counseling ordered for man who admits choking Mattoon woman

CHARLESTON — Treatment to address domestic violence was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for choking a Mattoon woman.

Jared A. Colbert, 27, for whom records show addresses in Decatur and Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 21 incident.

Colbert was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation with the agreement reached in his case.

His probation terms included counseling with the domestic violence treatment program.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

