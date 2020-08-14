You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Counseling ordered for man who admits choking Mattoon woman
0 comments

Counseling ordered for man who admits choking Mattoon woman

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Treatment to address domestic violence was one of the requirements of the sentence a man received for choking a Mattoon woman.

Jared A. Colbert, 27, for whom records show addresses in Decatur and Mattoon, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated domestic battery in connection with the Sept. 21 incident.

Colbert was sentenced to 2 1/2 years of probation with the agreement reached in his case.

Mattoon woman gets prison for burglary, theft

His probation terms included counseling with the domestic violence treatment program.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick imposed the sentence by accepting a plea agreement that State’s Attorney Jesse Danley and Public Defender Anthony Ortega recommended.

Plea deal struck in Coles County juror bribery case

PHOTOS: Have you seen these missing children?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News