Counseling ordered for Mattoon man who solicited sex from teen

He was also ordered to spend a month on home confinement while jail time was stayed. That means he won’t have to serve it now, but some or all of it could be imposed later as a sanction in case of probation violations.

Also, Conley was ordered not to have any future contact with girl and is also not allowed at the business where she worked.

Case records say the girl reported to Mattoon police that she received the text message from Conley and said she met him at her workplace. When police questioned Conley, he said the message was a joke, the records say.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard sentenced Conley by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon recommended.

