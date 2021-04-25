 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Counseling ordered for Mattoon man who solicited sex from teen
0 comments
top story

Counseling ordered for Mattoon man who solicited sex from teen

{{featured_button_text}}

Taking some extra steps to secure your home before you go on vacation can keep you safe from burglary. Watch this to find out some easy tips on how to do so.

CHARLESTON — A counseling evaluation and time on home confinement were terms of the sentence a man received when he admitted soliciting a teenage girl for sex.

Jason D. Conley, 44, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment through electronic communications.

Conley was accused of sending the girl a text message, offering her money in exchange for sex, in August 2018.

The girl was 17 years old at the time and her being younger than 18 made the charge against Conley a felony offense.

Judge acquits Mattoon woman of sexual assault charges involving teen

With the agreement reached in his case, Conley was placed on probation for two years. The probation was the type known as second chance, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Terms of the sentence included an evaluation to determine counseling needed and a requirement that Conley follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

He was also ordered to spend a month on home confinement while jail time was stayed. That means he won’t have to serve it now, but some or all of it could be imposed later as a sanction in case of probation violations.

Coles County sex assault case dismissed after woman recants, prosecutor says

Also, Conley was ordered not to have any future contact with girl and is also not allowed at the business where she worked.

Case records say the girl reported to Mattoon police that she received the text message from Conley and said she met him at her workplace. When police questioned Conley, he said the message was a joke, the records say.

Coles County jury acquits man of beating other who fondled self near children

Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard sentenced Conley by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon recommended.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

History-making Oscars will try and reinvent the show

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News