Counseling ordered for Mattoon man who solicited sex from teen

CHARLESTON — A counseling evaluation and time on home confinement were terms of the sentence a man received when he admitted soliciting a teenage girl for sex.
Jason D. Conley, 44, for whom records show a Mattoon address, pleaded guilty to a charge of harassment through electronic communications.
Conley was accused of sending the girl a text message, offering her money in exchange for sex, in August 2018.
The girl was 17 years old at the time and her being younger than 18 made the charge against Conley a felony offense.
With the agreement reached in his case, Conley was placed on probation for two years. The probation was the type known as second chance, which can result in no record of a conviction if completed successfully.
Terms of the sentence included an evaluation to determine counseling needed and a requirement that Conley follow the evaluation’s recommendations.
He was also ordered to spend a month on home confinement while jail time was stayed. That means he won’t have to serve it now, but some or all of it could be imposed later as a sanction in case of probation violations.
Also, Conley was ordered not to have any future contact with girl and is also not allowed at the business where she worked.
Case records say the girl reported to Mattoon police that she received the text message from Conley and said she met him at her workplace. When police questioned Conley, he said the message was a joke, the records say.
Coles County Circuit Judge Mark Bovard sentenced Conley by accepting the terms of a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and defense attorney Todd Reardon recommended.