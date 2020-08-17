Counseling ordered for Mattoon resident accused of hitting another man in head

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a Mattoon man accused of hitting another man in the head.

Zachary A. Chase, 25, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge he faced in connection with the Dec. 5 incident.

The charge against Chase was a felony offense because he has a prior domestic battery conviction in Effingham County. With the agreement reached in his case, he was placed on probation for 18 months.

The counseling requirement was one of the terms of Chase’s sentence. He will be evaluated to determine counseling as well as substance abuse treatment needed, then be required to follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Chase by accepting a plea agreement Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

7 facts about how Mattoon's Burger King set federal case law

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.