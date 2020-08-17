You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Counseling ordered for Mattoon resident accused of hitting another man in head
0 comments

Counseling ordered for Mattoon resident accused of hitting another man in head

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Counseling was ordered for a Mattoon man accused of hitting another man in the head.

Zachary A. Chase, 25, pleaded guilty to a domestic battery charge he faced in connection with the Dec. 5 incident.

The charge against Chase was a felony offense because he has a prior domestic battery conviction in Effingham County. With the agreement reached in his case, he was placed on probation for 18 months.

Coles County's weekend COVID-19 cases push total past 600

The counseling requirement was one of the terms of Chase’s sentence. He will be evaluated to determine counseling as well as substance abuse treatment needed, then be required to follow the evaluation’s recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Chase by accepting a plea agreement Assistant State’s Attorney Nathanael Harsy and Assistant Public Defender Stephanie Corum recommended.

Woman admits have drugs found after theft at Mattoon Walmart

7 facts about how Mattoon's Burger King set federal case law

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News