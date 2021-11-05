Court declares Joshua Fairchild unfit to stand trial for one year

CHARLESTON — A judge has found a Charleston man unfit to stand trial on charges he killed his girlfriend.

Based on the findings of a psychological evaluation ordered at the time of his arrest, Joshua Fairchild will undergo treatment for one year with the goal of achieving fitness to stand trial.

Fairchild, 26, is charged in Coles County Circuit Court with first-degree murder and concealing the homicidal death of Cheleta Branch.

According to court documents, Fairchild told police Branch wanted him to kill her while the two were involved in the heated argument that occurred as many as two months before her body was discovered.

"Fairchild said it was clear to him that she wanted him to kill her because she had a look in her her eyes like he has seen in the movies of someone wanting to die," Charleston police wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Branch's body was discovered by police on June 25 during a well-being check prompted by a call from her mother stating the two hadn't spoken in over a month.

