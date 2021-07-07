Court documents detail fatal stabbing of woman in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Joshua A. Fairchild told police Cheleta Branch wanted him to kill her while the two were involved in the heated argument that occurred as many as two months before her body was discovered, court document say.

"Fairchild said it was clear to him that she wanted him to kill her because she had a look in her her eyes like he has seen in the movies of someone wanting to die," Charleston police wrote in a sworn affidavit.

Branch's body was discovered by police on June 25 during a well-being check prompted by a call from her mother stating the two hadn't spoken in over a month.

Fairchild, 26, is charged in Coles County Circuit Court with first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. He remains jailed on $1 million bond, meaning he must post $100,000 to be released. Fairchild has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. His next court date is July 19.

According to the affidavit, police responding to the call arrived to find a bad smell coming from the home in the 800 block of Jackson Avenue in Charleston.

As one of the officers neared a front window "he was able to smell an odor of decomposition," and that the smell became “incredibly strong” once they attempted to open a window to conduct the well-being check.

The affidavit said that once they opened the window, a male voice, which was eventually confirmed to be Fairchild’s, informed officers they could meet at the back door.

Police said Fairchild, whose hands were “extremely shaky” and his face twitching “uncontrollably,” initially said the 50-year-old Branch was not there and the smell was from dirty dishes.

Fairchild denied police entry to the home, prompting them to obtain a search warrant.

The affidavit said that during a search of the home, police discovered Branch’s body after they noticed a pile of clothes swarmed by several insects. The officers removed layers of clothing, sleeping bags, towels, sheets, and a tarp before discovering the body of the victim.

According to the affidavit, Fairchild said he and Branch, 50, were having a verbal argument that turned physical. Fairchild claimed Branch attacked him with a knife, during which his hand was sliced by the victim. Fairchild then said he obtained another knife from the kitchen and stabbed Branch in the throat.

According to the affidavit, Fairchild admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times in the throat and possibly the head, and the blade might have broken off in her neck. A knife with a broken tip was among the items police said they took from the scene.

The document went on to say that after he knew Branch was dead, Fairchild began concealing the body, though he later admitted he uncovered her to braid her hair and paint her toe nails.

In the affidavit, it is noted that the time of death was difficult to pinpoint due to “extreme heat” in the residence which had no air conditioning.

