Court rules that demolition debris site remains in violation of Mattoon nuisance ordinance

MATTOON — A circuit judge has ruled that properties containing demolition debris in the 2100-2400 blocks of Broadway Avenue remain in violation of the city's public nuisance ordinance.

However, Circuit Judge Mark Bovard reported that the court is holding off on enforcement of this order issued last week until further hearing with attorneys for the city and for property owner Tim Quackenbush of Mattoon on Friday.

The city cited Quackenbush, who is a demolition contractor, with a nuisance ordinance violation in 2018 for the four-block property on the north side of Broadway being filled with bricks and other materials salvaged from work sites over the years. As that 2018 case proceeded, the city cited Quackenbush in 2020 for an alleged improper fencing ordinance violation for shipping containers being a makeshift barrier along his property on the south side of Broadway.

Quakenbush, who has been represented by attorney Frank Byers of Decatur, contended during the proceedings that the properties contains materials that he uses for business purposes and that he has been making improvements at the site since a Jan. 6, 2020, court order.

"Upon review of the additional evidence submitted and the on-site inspection, the court finds that there has not been a significant change in the conditions of the properties since January 2020, with the exception of an area on the southeast corner of the northside property that has been cleaned up," Bovard wrote in his order.

Bovard said he considers the city's proposal for Quakenbush to remedy the nuisance in a "block-by-block method" and the property owner's proposed schedule of nine different actions to take to address certain matters there to each be a "reasonable approach."

The judge's order called for the property owner to complete his proposed cleanup actions and to remove various materials within six months, including empty chemical totes, inoperable vehicles, loose wooden pallets, used carpeting, a hot tube, and an old Wareco gas station awning.

In the order, Bovard affirmed a previous $750 nuisance ordinance violation fine and imposed a $500 fencing ordinance violation fine. However, the judge said he wants to seek input from the two parties during Friday's hearing on the court's authority for any further abatement and fines in this city ordinance case.

Quakenbush's attorney Byers could not be reached for comment Wednesday. City Attorney Dan Jones also could not be reach for comment but said during last week's Mattoon City Council meeting that he felt the order was a positive ruling on a whole for the city.

"The judge did find that Tim's property is not in compliance and it's an ongoing nuisance, and he would like to see more effort there," Jones said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.