CPD arrests 18-year-old accused of intent to deliver cannabis, Xanax

CHARLESTON - An 18-year-old man is accused of intent to deliver cannabis, intent to deliver Xanax and possession of oxycodone after a traffic stop.

Charleston police say Thomas Lewis was pulled over for driving with one headlamp, but while an officer was conducting the stop they smelled the odor of cannabis. The officer then searched the vehicle and its occupants, alleging they found pipes, scales, over 100 grams of cannabis, fifty Xanax and five oxycodone pills in the vehicle.

Lewis is charged with two Class 3 felonies and one Class 4 felony. His bond was set at $5,000 and he is required to complete substance abuse evaluation and comply with recommended treatment, including being released into a treatment facility if recommended.

His first appearance in court was 9 a.m. Tuesday.

