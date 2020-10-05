Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help with 2019 shooting death investigation

DECATUR — Decatur police are seeking the public's help to solve the 2019 fatal shooting of Christopher Stone.

Police were called to a report of shots-fired call in the 1100 block of East Cantrell Street around 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2019.

When they arrived, the officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as Stone, who was deceased. The investigation revealed Stone was attending a gender reveal party when a driver in an older model sedan rode by and shot in the area. The driver of this sedan was last seen driving west on Cantrell after the shooting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No suspect has been identified.

If you have any information regarding this homicide, please call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS (8477). The call will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.

Decatur firefighters perform training exercises

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0