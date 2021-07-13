Cumberland County I-57 crash in heavy rainfall leads to charges

TOLEDO — A single vehicle crash during heavy rainfall Monday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Cumberland County led to the driver being cited with various charges.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported that Hannah Higgs, 40, of Calumet Park was driving north on I-57 near milepost 176 when she lost control of her car in heavy rain at approximately 2 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway to the left and came to rest in the center median.

According to the State Police, an ambulance took Higgs to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Higgs was subsequently cited by the State Police on charges of failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being wanted on an in-state warrant.

The Cumberland County State's Attorney's Office filed traffic charges of failing to reduce speed and operating an uninsured vehicle against Higgs on Tuesday. Her first appearance hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.

