TOLEDO — A man charged with murder in Cumberland County has opted to keep his legal counsel, though the attorney also represents a potential witness on an unrelated matter.

Lance Newcomb, 24, of Robinson made this decision during a hearing Monday morning in his case, in which he is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide regarding the shooting death of Ryan Waggoner, 55, of rural Lerna in Cumberland County.

Judge Jonathan Braden asked Newcomb if he wanted to keep Public Defender Shon Park as his legal counsel after this attorney noted that he is also representing potential witness Alexis Sargent.

Newcomb, who is in the custody of the Cumberland County jail, conferred with his attorney for several minutes in a meeting area adjacent to the courtroom before returning and relaying his decision to the judge.

"I would like to request that Mr. Park remains my attorney," Lance Newcomb said.

Park is representing Sargent, 32, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, charges that were filed in late May in Cumberland County. Sargent is free on bond and has a pretrial conference scheduled for Sept. 18.

Newcomb's court appearance Monday morning had been scheduled to be his preliminary hearing, which has now been continued to Aug. 21. At the preliminary hearing, the judge will determine if there is probable cause for the case against him to proceed.

Waggoner was reported missing on June 9 from his northwest Cumberland County home. The Illinois State Police's investigation led to the June 29 arrests of Newcomb; his mother, Angela Newcomb, 58, of Robinson; and Hiley Schulte, 52, of Oblong in Crawford County.

Both Angela Newcomb and Schulte have been charged with concealment of homicidal death. Angela Newcomb also has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Remains found in southwestern Crawford County, near the Embarras River, were identified on July 6 as belonging to Waggoner.

The Crawford County state's attorney initially filed a concealment charge against Lance Newcomb but opted not to pursue the matter further after the Cumberland County State's Attorney Bryan Robbins subsequently filed charges in this case.

Angela Newcomb, who is free on bond, has pleaded not guilty to the charges she is facing and has a pre-trial conference set for Aug. 23. Schulte, also free on bond, has not entered a plea yet as she awaits an Aug. 23 court appearance and Sept. 18 preliminary hearing.

