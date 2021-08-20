Decatur man sentenced to 6 years for robbery in Moultrie County

DECATUR — Braxton E. Wilder of Decatur has been sentenced to six years in prison for robbery.
Wilder, 25, is eligible for day-for-day sentencing and will be subject to a one-year supervised release, formerly known as parole, when he is released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He was sentenced by Judge Jeremy Richey on a plea agreement to the charge of robbery, a Class 2 felony. Wilder will receive credit for 98 days served.
Wilder was arrested Aug. 29, 2020, after he and another Decatur man met two people in Bethany on Aug. 28. Wilder and the other man entered the vehicle occupied by the two people and demanded cash from them. The people, one from Mattoon and one from Charleston, gave the Decatur men $1,220, and after Wilder and his companion left, called police. Wilder and his companion were located and arrested the following day.
