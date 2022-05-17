Decatur man sentenced to 7 years for assault of corrections officer

SHELBYVILLE — A Decatur man has been given the maximum sentence for assaulting a corrections officer in the Shelby County Jail.

Joshua D. White, 31, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison, Shelby County States Attorney Nichole Kroncke said in a news release.

In March, a Shelby County jury deliberated for just seven minutes before finding White guilty of aggravated battery to a correctional officer, resulting in bodily harm.

The charge stemmed from a July 27 attack in the jail where White was being held on a criminal trespass charge.

According to the release, White had been directed to return to his cell and became angry. Officers say he initially complied but as the cell door was being closed, White charged one of the officers and grabbed him before striking his head with a closed fist and threatening to kill him.

The officer received medical treatment and had a concussion as a result of the assault, causing him to miss several days of work.

A pre-trial hearing on the criminal trespass charge, which accuses him of entering two Moweaqua homes, is set for May 25.

