Decatur man who took Uber ride to shooting scene gets 11 years in prison
Decatur man who took Uber ride to shooting scene gets 11 years in prison

DECATUR — Deonte D. Smith, the Decatur man who hired an Uber driver to take him to a crime scene where he shot and wounded a victim, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.

Smith, 26, had taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw two alternate charges of attempted murder dropped along with a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Instead, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to 11 years on the possession count and five years on the aggravated battery count, but Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the two sentences to run concurrently, effectively adding up to 11 years to be served at 50%.

Decatur police reports had described Smith arriving in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way on Feb. 28 by Uber driver and, after the vehicle drove off, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on the male victim standing across the street.

Initial police reports had described the victim as being wounded in the head but Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney, Christina Mullison, described the victim as being shot in the right hip; no motive for the attack was given.

The victim, interviewed in hospital, said he recognized Smith as a man he knew as “Shotz” and police had recognized that as the nickname of Smith. Detectives then looked at his social media profile and traced a phone number belonging to Smith to the account that was used to hire the Uber driver. The driver had apparently driven off unaware his vehicle had been caught-up in a crime.

Court records show that Smith was sentenced to 24 months probation in 2018 after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 Felony.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

All cases, names and descriptions are provided by the Illinois State Police website.

Visit https://www.isp.state.il.us/. If you have any information regarding the crimes listed, please contact the appropriate authorities, or send an e-mail to ISP.CRIMETIPS@illinois.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may contact your local ISP District.

May 26, 1980 - Diana K. Smith

On May 26, 1980, Illinois State Police Investigations and the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office initiated a death investigation reference a …

April 9, 1985 - Unidentified Male

On April 9, 1985, the Adams County Sheriff's Department was notified of the discovery of a deceased unidentified white male (approximately 20-…

May 20, 1986 - Kathleen A. Goebeler

On May 20, 1986, Illinois State Police (ISP) District 01 responded to an area of abandoned railroad tracks located on the south side of I-88, …

July 20, 1990 - Unidentified Female

On July 20, 1990, at 1:25 p.m., an unidentified, white female body, approximately 5'4"-5'6" tall and 120-130lbs. in weight, was found in a bea…

August 23, 1992 - Tammy J. Zywicki

On August 23, 1992, Tammy J. Zywicki departed Evanston, Illinois, for college in Grinnell, Iowa, where she was expected to arrive that evening…

June 29, 1993 - Keith L Brown

On Feb. 3, 1993, the wife of Keith L. Brown 34, of Buckner reported her husband was missing. Brown's blue 1989 Plymouth hatchback, (IL. Reg. K…

August 5, 1994 - Sherry Lewis

On August 5, 1994, 30-year-old Sherry L. Lewis, a Decatur realtor, was found deceased in a Macon County residence that was for sale which she …

August 13, 1995 - Phil Christensen

Phillip Christensen was found deceased on August 13, 1995 on Stouffer Road in rural Sterling, IL. An autopsy revealed he died of gunshot wound…

November 1, 1995 - Shana M Jaros

The Illinois State Police, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nokomis Police Department are seeking assistance regarding the homicide…

April 22, 1998 - Unidentified Male

On April 22, 1998, an unidentified male was found in a field near I-55 and Rt. 53 between the towns of Bolingbrook and Romeoville IL. He had b…

June 29, 1999 - Amy Warner

Amy Warner, a 23-year-old single mother of two, was killed June 29, 1999, in her home at 17 7th St. in Charleston, Illinois. No one has ever b…

March 26, 2003 - Dalton Mesarchik

On March 26, 2003, seven-year-old Streator resident Dalton Mesarchik was reported missing from the front yard of his home. The following day, …

May 26, 2003 - Unidentified Male

On May 30, 2003, the Illinois State Police began investigating a homicide in Brooklyn, IL. The vehicle and the victim were abandoned since Mon…

July 6, 2003 - Jone Knapton

On July 6, 2003, 47 year-old East Moline resident Jone Knapton was reported missing. Four days later, Jone's body was located in the Green Riv…

November 1, 2004 - LeAnne Taylor

LeAnne Taylor was last seen alive Thanksgiving weekend 2004. Her body was later found by IDOT workers on December 4, 2004, along Bypass 20 out…

January 6, 2005 - Unidentified Male

On January 6, 2005 at approximately 4 p.m., the body of a male white subject was recovered from the Illinois/Michigan Shipping Canal near Summ…

April 5, 2007 - Barry Marcel Lowery

On Thursday, April 5, 2007 at approximately 5:20 a.m., Barry Marcel Lowery, was found shot to death inside his residence at 640 North 53rd Str…

January 28, 2008 - Mark Prasse

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

Janury 28, 2008 - Ryan Riddell

Northwest of Paris, Illinois and southwest of Chrisman, Illinois, was the site of the double homicide of Mark Prasse of Chrisman and Ryan Ridd…

June 3, 2010 - Thomas Moore

On Wednesday, June 30, 2010 at approximately 10:40 p.m., Thomas D. Moore, an O'Fallon, IL resident, was found shot to death in the roadway in …

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

