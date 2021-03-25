Decatur police say pulling over car netted them three meth dealers

DECATUR — Police report getting three methamphetamine dealers off the streets of Decatur with the arrest of people from Mattoon and Atwood who were stopped in the same vehicle while carrying more than 1.5 ounces of the illegal drug and a digital scale.

A sworn affidavit said the Decatur police Community Action Team pulled their vehicle over close to 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Wood Street after a traffic infraction.

The affidavit said the drug was found in packets in the vehicle and in the possession of two passengers: a 32-year-old woman from Atwood and another woman from Mattoon, also aged 32.

Officer Philip Ganley, who signed the affidavit, said the car was driven by a 43-year-old man from Mattoon. “He showed to be on active parole status for the following convictions: domestic battery, Douglas County, possession of methamphetamine, Moultrie County and domestic battery, Coles County,” Ganley added.

The officer said the Atwood woman was also on active parole status for possession of meth in a conviction out of Douglas County and conspiracy in meth manufacturing following a Coles County conviction.