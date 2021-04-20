Derek Chauvin found guilty; Eastern Illinois University student group calls for 'alliances', Coles County officials say change will continue

"We, like all law enforcement, will continue to adapt," Heleine said. "I believe we will continue to see changes around the world regarding policing."

Heleine said he hopes the case leads to an open dialogue between law enforcement agencies and lawmakers to come up with solutions.

"I believed with an open dialogue it allows for transparency between all involved and often will lead to better solutions," Heleine said.

Charleston Police Department Chief Chad Reed said the George Floyd case caused a push for police reform bills across the country and brought about policy changes, many of which have been in place for years at the department.

"Despite the riots, looting, and calls to defund and abolish the police in the larger cities, here locally we received an outpouring of support from our community," Reed said. "Our officers are passionate about providing professional police services to our residents and will continue to do so."

Reed said law enforcement, like all professions, should be constantly looking for ways to improve. He said agencies should continue to seek out the best training, upgrade their equipment, and ensure that their policies are up to the best standards of practice.