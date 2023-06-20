MATTOON — Rolando Monte de Oca left Eastern Illinois University with degrees in both biology and neuroscience, and with an interest in other areas of science.

The Miami native said that interest drew him to the field of law enforcement, which offered the opportunity to work with forensic science. He joined the Mattoon Police Department in fall 2020 and has served as a patrol officer ever since.

“It’s something that really sparked my interest, so I went for it,” Monte de Oca said. “For a department our size, our crime scene investigation equipment and training are top notch. There are bigger departments, such as the University of Illinois, that will come down and train with us.”

Officer Monte de Oca, EIU criminal justice spring 2023 graduate Jordan Holmes, and Lake Land College criminal justice major Catty Jensen spoke with the JG-TC about what drew them to police work as part of the newspaper’s coverage of diversity in law enforcement.

“I just think that it’s a great way for me to give back and help people who might feel they have no one on their side,” said Jensen, an Effingham resident who has Hispanic and Native American backgrounds.

The freshman previously attended St. Anthony High School. Jensen said she was the only girl on her varsity soccer team and got along with all her teammates, so the idea of working in a field in which the majority of local officers are men does not faze her.

Jensen said she had known for some time that she wanted to work in law enforcement and that inclination strengthened after she rode along with a K-9 officer during her high school senior year. Jensen said she got to see the officer make a drug arrest with the help of his police dog.

“It was so cool. I knew that is what I wanted to do,” Jensen said, adding that she would like to become an Illinois State Police K-9 officer or work in CSI. “Go big or go home.”

Holmes, a criminal justice major with a sociology minor at EIU, said his father is a police officer and many of his neighbors in St. Louis are also Black officers.

“I grew up around being a police officer my whole life,” Holmes said, adding that he is a people person and has a desire to serve his community. “I feel that being a police officer is what best fits me.”

While attending EIU, Holmes was president of the Criminal Justice Club and spoke with fellow students about his goal of working in law enforcement. He plans to apply to the St. Louis County Police Department and the ATF.

Holmes said some students, particularly those who have had negative experiences with police officers, expressed their surprise about his career choice. Holmes said he responded that he wants to help make his community a better place and was raised to treat others with respect.

“There are a few bad apples (in law enforcement), but they are not good people. I am glad I grew up around good people showing me what a good officer should be,” Holmes said.

Monte de Oca was recruited to play soccer for Parkland College in Champaign and then transferred to EIU to complete his undergraduate studies.

In addition to the interest in science he nurtured at EIU, Monte de Oca said he was also drawn to law enforcement because he wants to serve his new community.

“I love my job. I quite enjoy it. There is a great amount of camaraderie when you are working in law enforcement, especially in this police department,” Monte de Oca said. “The service we provide to the city and the people of Mattoon is an honorable one.”

While on patrol, he has often served as a translator for his fellow police officers and Spanish speaking community members. Monte de Oca said he grew up speaking Spanish as his first language in South Florida and is happy to put this skill to use in Mattoon.

“When you don’t speak the language and you are in a situation where you can’t communicate effectively with people, it’s like turning a mole hill into a mountain,” Monte de Oca said, adding that routine calls for service can be drawn out when there is a language barrier.

