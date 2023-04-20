TOLEDO — A domestic incident led to multiple officers with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police conducting a suspect search that was unsuccessful on Thursday, April 20 in a rural area.

State Police Troop 9 reported in a press release Thursday evening that the Sheriff's Office responded to this domestic incident at 12:08 p.m. at 476 County Road 600N, southeast of Neoga. The suspect left the scene on foot prior to their officers’ arrival.

The Sheriff’s Office requested the State Police’s assistance in the search for the suspect. Numerous State Police and Cumberland officers were deployed in an effort to locate the suspect, but they were unsuccessful.

According to the release, he victim of the domestic incident was treated for minor injuries at the scene by emergency service personnel. This is believed to be a local domestic incident. The case is under investigation.

Today in history: April 20 1912: Fenway Park 1916: Wrigley Field 1972: Apollo 16 1986: Vladimir Horowitz 1999: Columbine 2017: Cuba Gooding Sr 2018: Trump DNC Lawsuit