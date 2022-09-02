Douglas County lawsuit says neglect left prisoner to die of heart attack

TUSCOLA — The family of a prisoner who died after suffering a heart attack has filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming staff and medical staff at both the Douglas County Jail and the Graham Correctional Center near Hillsboro.

The federal lawsuit says inmate Philip E. Duncan, 62, was left to suffer a deteriorating heart condition while his pleas for help were ignored for weeks and he was denied medical attention. Duncan collapsed from a heart attack, the lawsuit says, on Dec. 15, 2021, the day he was transferred from the jail to the Graham prison where his pleas for help also went unheeded. He was later pronounced dead at Hillsboro Area Hospital.

The lawsuit is filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Urbana.

A request for comment from the Douglas County State Attorney’s Office was not immediately returned. Illinois Department of Corrections spokeswoman Naomi Puzzello said the department "cannot comment on pending litigation."

The lawsuit specifically named Douglas County Sheriff Nate Chaplin as head of the law enforcement agency running the jail; it also identifies two jail correctional officers and three nurses at the Graham prison, and lists “John Does and Jane Roes” yet to be identified.

It also names Advanced Correctional Healthcare (ACH), which provided medical services at the jail, along with a named doctor who was employed by ACH.

A request for comment to ACH was not immediately returned Thursday.

The more than 22-page lawsuit, filed on behalf of Duncan’s son, Douglas E. Duncan, as administrator of his father’s estate, lays out in detail the circumstances it alleges contributed to the prisoner’s death.

Philip Duncan had pleaded guilty in Douglas County Circuit Court to dealing in methamphetamine and been sentenced to six years in prison on Oct. 14, 2021. By agreement, he had delayed the start of his sentence until Oct. 24 and turned himself in at the Douglas County Jail at 6 p.m. on that date. He was to be held at the jail until Graham Correctional Center was ready to receive him.

Attorney Louis J. Meyer, of Chicago-based law firm Meyer & Kiss, LLC, which represents Duncan’s estate, said things began going wrong almost immediately.

“During the seven weeks preceding his death, Mr. Duncan was experiencing swelling in the feet and ankles which was progressing up his legs and was experiencing tightness in the chest,” the lawsuit says.

“He requested medical treatment from jail personnel on numerous occasions during his seven week stay, only to be told by defendants he was not entitled to medical treatment as he was a ‘ward of the state’.

“Mr. Duncan showed the swelling in his legs to defendants as correctional officers walked by the jail cell. Mr. Duncan informed the defendants that he was in great distress and requested medical attention due to the fact that he was not only experiencing swelling in his legs, but had burning in his chest, tightness in his chest and difficulty breathing that required urgent medical care.”

The lawsuit claims Duncan told his jailers he suffered from hypertension. He also complained he had been denied his “blood pressure medications” for weeks.

The lawsuit accuses ACH of making Duncan a victim of its policy to contain costs by denying inmates expensive health care. It claims Duncan was never seen by a nurse or doctor while in jail. It says jail staff did report his symptoms to a doctor working for ACH on Dec. 13, noting a pulse racing at the rate of 117. The doctor prescribed medications to ease swelling. But the doctor never saw the patient and the lawsuit says the medications were never administered.

On Dec. 15, when Duncan was taken to Graham Correctional Center, the prisoner complained once more of not having had his blood pressure medications and staff noted his severely swollen legs and feet.

“...It was obvious to the defendants there at Graham that Mr. Duncan needed immediate medical attention,” he lawsuit says. “However, instead of sending Mr. Duncan directly to the medical unit, they first required him to complete the intake process at the prison, which included taking a shower for delousing.

“Mr. Duncan never made it to the medical unit, as he went into cardiac arrest soon after completing the delousing shower.”

The lawsuit sums up its claims in Duncan’s death by stating: “As a result of the unjustified, unreasonable, and unconstitutional conduct of each of the defendants, Mr. Duncan experienced pain, suffering, emotional distress, injury and ultimately death. Each of the defendants acted intentionally, with malice, willfulness, and deliberate indifference to the rights of Mr. Duncan and violated Mr. Duncan’s constitutional rights by willfully ignoring his serious medical needs.”

The Duncan case comes in the wake of a similar lawsuit filed on behalf of Macon County Jail inmate Michael A. Carter, who died July 18, 2015, after succumbing to complications arising from diabetic ketoacidosis. That lawsuit claims he was denied essential medical care while incarcerated.

The lawsuit against jail staff continues but the section of the suit involving medical staff who worked for Decatur Memorial Hospital, which had provided jail medical care, was settled for $9 million in April; lawyers familiar with the settlement said this was one of the largest of its kind ever recorded in the state.