Douglas County woman sentenced to federal prison for taking patients' morphine

SPRINGFIELD — A Douglas County woman has been sentenced to federal prison for using morphine intended for patients at the health care facility where she worked.

Kandis Mills, 47, of Tuscola received a six-year sentence to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mills pleaded guilty in October to federal charges of tampering with consumer products.

She was accused of taking the morphine while working as a registered nurse at Illini Heritage Rehab and Health Care in Champaign between May and August 2018, the news release said.

The release said an audit at the facility led to the discovery of the missing morphine. The drug was missing from containers and another nurse at the facility reported finding a patient’s morphine bottle had been tampered with, it said.

Also according to the release, co-workers reported that Mills seemed lethargic, slurred her words and sometimes stared into space. It said her employment at the facility was terminated in August 2018.

It also said when Mills was interviewed by police, she admitted taking and using the patients’ morphine.