MATTOON — A driver involved in a crash Thursday evening on North 19th Street that injured himself and his two passengers has been charged with domestic battery and two counts of fleeing police.

The Coles County State's Attorney's Office filed these felony charges against Chance Kramer, 25, of Decatur after he was arrested by the Mattoon Police Department.

Officers first encountered the driver while responding to a domestic disturbance report early afternoon Thursday in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue, said Deputy Chief Ryan Hurst. The officers followed this man as he fled the scene and soon terminated the pursuit due to him driving at high speed but they did get identifying information for his vehicle, Hurst said.

An officer later identified the driver at a service station and tried to make contact with him, Hurst said. This man fled the service station and was then driving his car north on 19th Street when he turned in front of a southbound minivan at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Coles County Road 900 North, the deputy chief said. The two vehicles collided at this intersection.

Hurst said the driver was taken by ambulance to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center for treatment of injuries and was then transferred to the Coles County jail following his arrest.

The driver's two passengers were airlifted to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment as a precaution due to SBL's protocols for injury crashes such as this, Hurst said. He added that one passenger was later treated and released from Carle, and the other passenger remained hospitalized late Friday morning with injuries that were not life threatening.

Regarding the driver of the minivan, Hurst said this individual signed a medical release at the site of the crash and left the scene on their own.

Hurst said the crash is still under investigation.

The driver was found to have a prior conviction for domestic battery and being a sex offender, so Hurst said he also was arrested on preliminary charges of felony domestic battery and for not being in compliance with guidelines for registered sex offenders.

Court records showed that a hearing for Hurst on the domestic battery and fleeing police charges had not been filed as of late Friday morning.

