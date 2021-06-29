Drug charges adding up against Decatur teen

SULLIVAN — A Decatur teen, already facing drug charges in Macon County, is facing more charges following his arrest Monday in a neighboring county.

Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, each a Class X felony. The charges state that on June 27, while committing the offense of possession of methamphetamine, White was armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun and a SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun.

White also is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.

During the bond hearing, Moultrie County State’s Attorney Tracy Weaver argued that the court should consider a report contained in the probable cause affidavit that White fired firearms on June 27 in Piatt County. Weaver also argued that White missed a June 23 court in Macon County, resulting in a warrant for his arrest to be issued.

Moultrie County Judge Jeremy Richey set bond at $100,000, meaning White must post $10,000 to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for July 12.

