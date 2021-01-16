Drug, sex assault charges against Mattoon man dismissed

CHARLESTON — A methamphetamine charge against a Mattoon man was dismissed because the drug was found at a residence he shared with others, according to the case’s prosecutor.

The dismissal of that charge came about two weeks after a charge accusing Jon M. Alier of a sex act with an intellectually disabled woman was also dismissed.

Alier, 40, had been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was accused of having the drug planned for sale or distribution on Dec. 4, 2019.

Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted both cases against Alier, said she asked to dismiss the drug charge after reviewing the case’s evidence.

With others living at the residence where the methamphetamine was found, it would have been difficult to show that the drug was Alier’s, Schiavone explained.