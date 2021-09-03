Edgar County man charged with battering 8-month-old infant

PARIS — An Edgar County man has been charged with aggravated domestic battery of an eight-month-old infant.

The Illinois State Police reported that the charge against Shane Eslinger, 25, of Paris resulted from its Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 5 being requested in August to investigate a complaint of suspected child abuse of an infant. Police said Eslinger was subsequently arrested Wednesday on the charge of battery and taken to the Edgar County jail.

On Thursday, the Edgar County State's Attorney's Office filed the charge in court against Eslinger. During a court hearing that day, Eslinger was released from custody with an ankle monitoring bracelet after posting $3,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The Illinois State Police reported that its Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 5 was assisted by the sate’s attorney’s office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the criminal investigations division by its tip line at (217) 278-5004 or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.

The Illinois State Police reported that this matter is an open and ongoing investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

