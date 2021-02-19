Effingham man admits to having heroin in Mattoon

CHARLESTON — An Effingham man was placed on probation when he admitted to having heroin police found in his possession at a Mattoon gas station.

Calin D. Garrett, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He and another man were arrested May 1 after police found them with heroin at the BP station at 1202 Charleston Ave., according to case records.

Terms of the two-year probation sentence Garrett received included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Andrew Wessler recommended.

A co-defendant, Kamryn J. Schmitt, 25, whose address on record is in Olney, pleaded guilty in June. He was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, so he could have no record of a conviction if he completes it successfully.

