 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Effingham man admits to having heroin in Mattoon
0 comments
top story

Effingham man admits to having heroin in Mattoon

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An Effingham man was placed on probation when he admitted to having heroin police found in his possession at a Mattoon gas station.

Calin D. Garrett, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He and another man were arrested May 1 after police found them with heroin at the BP station at 1202 Charleston Ave., according to case records.

Terms of the two-year probation sentence Garrett received included an evaluation to determine substance abuse treatment needed.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coles County Circuit Judge James Glenn accepted a plea agreement that Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Hocking and defense attorney Andrew Wessler recommended.

Mattoon man admits to using former employer's credit card

A co-defendant, Kamryn J. Schmitt, 25, whose address on record is in Olney, pleaded guilty in June. He was sentenced to two years of first offender probation, so he could have no record of a conviction if he completes it successfully.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man pleads not guilty in Ill. bowling alley attack

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News