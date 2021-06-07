Effingham man charged with Mattoon vehicle arson

CHARLESTON — The Coles County State's Attorney's Office has filed an arson charge against an Effingham man who is accused of setting a vehicle on fire in Mattoon.
This felony charge was filed against Reilly M. Condron, 26, on Friday in Coles County Circuit Court after the Mattoon Police Department arrested him late morning Thursday. The police department reported that its investigation began after its officers and Mattoon firefighters were dispatched on May 22 to the 1400 block of Wabash Avenue regarding a vehicle fire.
According to police, the fire was identified as suspicious in nature and information was gathered that identified Condron as a suspect. The police department reported that additional evidence was subsequently obtained through multiple resources
Following his arrest, Condron was taken to the Coles County jail. During a hearing Friday, Condron's bond was set at a level at which he would need to post $1,500 in order to be released from custody. Anthony Ortega has been appointed to represent Condron, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21.