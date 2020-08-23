Effingham police officer recognized with lifesaving award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The prompt actions of an Effingham City police officer saved the life of an Effingham man in July.

Effingham City Police Officer Andrew Meyers had just finished the daily briefing for officers on July 16 at approximately 6:15 p.m. when he was dispatched to a call for a report of possible drug overdose in the 800 block of West Franklin Street. Meyers said he was told a man was unresponsive and they were sending EMS.

Meyers' quick actions put him at the scene before EMS could arrive. He said each officer has a backpack they take at the beginning of every shift that includes NARCAN, camera, helment and other items that wouldn't commonly used during their patrol duties.

Knowing it might be a drug overdose, Meyers took the NARCAN from the backpack and took it in with him into the residence. Meyers said he found out when he arrived the man's female significant other confirmed he was a heroin user. He thought the man was between 30 and 40 years old.

"We are automatically thinking in these situations to use the NARCAN," Meyers said. "She said he had been down for about 15 minutes when he started to turn purple. I gave him the first dose and it didn't seem like it affected him. Then I made the decision to give him a second dose."