Ex-president of Project Linus, formerly based in Bloomington, sentenced to prison for stealing from nonprofit

BLOOMINGTON — The former national president of a Bloomington-based nonprofit organization was sentenced to more than two years in prison for stealing money from the charity.

Carol Babbitt, 61, now of Asheville, North Carolina, was national president of Project Linus from 2000 to 2016, when its headquarters were in Bloomington. The nonprofit provides handmade blankets for children who are ill, traumatized or in need.

She pleaded guilty before her sentencing to five counts of mail fraud, eight counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering, as she controlled the organization’s bank accounts and used its credit cards for personal use.

Beginning in 2010, Babbitt ultimately stole more than $400,000 and spent it on clothing, electronics, pet grooming, furniture, sporting event tickets and personal travel.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She also falsely categorized credit card payments used with the charity’s funds as business expenses, and filed false personal tax returns with the state of Illinois.

Babbitt was ordered to begin her 30-month sentence May 11 in the federal Bureau of Prisons.