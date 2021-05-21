 Skip to main content
False cancer claims used to gain donations for Mattoon woman
False cancer claims used to gain donations for Mattoon woman

CHARLESTON — A woman was ordered to make a donation to the American Cancer Society to cover money donated to her based on false claims that she had the disease.

The $10,000 donation to the American Cancer Society was one of the requirements of the probation sentence for Cheryl L. Moore, 41, of Mattoon.

Moore pleaded guilty to a theft charge that accused her of obtaining the money by deception. Namely, she made false claims about having cancer to receive donations through an online fundraising account.

The amount of the donation to the cancer research organization was about the same as what Moore received from the donations, according to Coles County Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Schiavone, who prosecuted.

The charge to which Moore pleaded guilty was a felony offense and her probation sentence was for two years. However, the probation was the type known as second chance, which allows for no record of a conviction if completed successfully.

Terms of Moore's sentence also included a requirement that she not open another online fundraising account. She was also ordered to be evaluated for counseling needed and to follow the evaluation's recommendations.

Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick sentenced Moore, accepting the plea agreement that Schiavone and defense attorney Lance Freezeland recommended.

