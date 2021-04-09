Federal jury finds Mattoon man guilty of child pornography

PEORIA — A Mattoon man faces up to 50 years in federal prison after a jury convicted him of child pornography and related offenses.

The jury reached its guilty verdict Friday in the case against Jeffrey M. West, 53, who was accused of having numerous images of child pornography found during a sexual abuse investigation.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said evidence presented during West’s trial included analysis of computer equipment police found after a boy reported that West sexually abused him in 2019.

The release said the investigation found more than 1,000 images of child pornography on different devices, both at West’s home and at the business he then operated, West Side Motors in Mattoon.

Also according to the news release, there was evidence that West used a video-chatting website to try to get “multiple” boys to engage in sexual conduct with him.