Fifth person charged in connection with murder of Olney teen

MOUNT VERNON — Authorities have charged a woman they say provided a rented van used by a murder suspect to flee to Florida.

Misty D. Whipple, 43, of Mount Vernon, is charged in Jefferson County Circuit Court with one count of aiding a fugitive. She is the fifth person charged in connection with murder of Kyle M. Johnson, 19, of Olney.

Johnson was found Sept. 6 at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel streets in Olney with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The charge against Whipple alleges she assisted Rick Meador in fleeing from a warrant for his arrest by renting a van which was used to transport Meador to Florida and that the defendant did so with the intent to prevent the apprehension of Meador.

Meador, 18, of Olney, remains jailed on first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charges.

Three Olney residents, Tara N. Haws, 33, a 16-year-old female and Dale E. Boatman Jr., 32, all remain jailed on charges of first-degree murder by accountability and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

