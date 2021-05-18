 Skip to main content
Fight in Charleston results in arrests of 2 adult suspects, several juveniles
CHARLESTON — Two men were arrested earlier this month after they became involved in a fight among several juveniles at a Charleston residence, according to police.

A news release from Charleston police on Tuesday said the May 2 incident led to the arrest of Luther M. Holden, 26, and Otis G. Thomas, 28, both of Charleston, as well as juvenile suspects.

Luther Holden

Holden
Otis Thomas

Thomas

The release said a fight involving “multiple juveniles from Charleston and surrounding communities” was reported at 8:30 p.m. May 2 at 2100 Madison Ave.

It said police learned that an adult at the residence called Holden and Thomas to come to the location. When they arrived, the two men became involved in an argument that became physical, it said.

The release said the incident began after some of the juvenile suspects went to the location because of an argument over a cellphone.

Arrests warrants were obtained for Holden and Thomas and they were located later and taken into custody, according to the release.

Coles County court records show aggravated battery and other charges on file against Holden in connection with the incident, as well as earlier drug and aggravated battery charges.

The records don’t show charges against Thomas in connection with the incident but he does face an earlier aggravated battery charge in a pending case.

The news release also said police have requested juvenile delinquency charges against “multiple” juveniles who were involved.

