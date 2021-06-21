Fights, vandalism on the rise in Lytle Park, officials say

MATTOON — Lytle Park has reported an increase in fights and other disturbances so far this summer, including vandalism over the weekend that has caused the temporary closure of the east pavilion bathrooms.

"I think this is one of the worst years we have had," said Lytle Superintendent Justin Grady.

"We have had the police here everyday we have been open and there are probably times when they have been here two or three times a day," Grady said of the pool, which opened on May 31.

He added that police department have been quick to respond to all of the disturbances at the park.

Grady said the disturbances, which have mainly involved young teens, have included use of profane language, ignoring pool safety rules, and fighting. He said groups of girls rushed past the front counter staff on two occasions and started hitting another girl on the pool deck, noting that the victim of the second attack was holding a baby at the time.

Lytle has needed to ban 12-15 teens from the park so far this summer and is considering increasing the minimum age for unaccompanied minors there from the current level of 12, Grady said.

He noted that police had to expel a large group of teens from the park Friday night after they left the pool at closing time and caused a loud disturbance in the east pavilion during the Movies in the Park event.

As for the vandalism, the damage to the men's restroom at the pavilion was discovered Sunday morning as staff prepared for Father's Day visitors to the park, Grady said. The damage included the vandals destroying a stainless steel paper towel dispenser, breaking a light sensor, and breaking a soap dispenser and getting soap all over the floor.

In addition, the vandals also took a large rock from above the pavilion's underground cistern for rainwater and placed this stone on a toilet seat.

Lytle has turned over recent security camera footage from the pavilion to the Mattoon Police Department, Grady said. Those who have any information about this incident vandalism are asked to contact the department at 217-235-5451.

Grady said vandalism also occurred during the weekend of June 12-13 in the Lytle Pool bathhouse, where the perpetrators knocked a sink off the wall, broke both light sensors and caused other damage in the women's restrooms.

