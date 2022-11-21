Former Charleston cop accused of rape gets 6 years in prison on lesser charges

CHARLESTON — A former Charleston police officer who fled the country after being charged with three sex crimes was sentenced Monday to six years in prison on lesser charges.

David Iwaniw, 43, pleaded guilty last month to a charge of official misconduct in return for two counts of criminal sexual assault and one charge of child pornography being dismissed.

The new misconduct charge carried with it a possible sentence of two to five years in prison or probation.

In his plea deal, Iwaniw admitted that while employed as a Charleston police officer, he engaged in a sexual act with a minor "which he knows is forbidden by law to perform."

Circuit Judge James Glenn sentenced Iwaniw to three years in prison on the official misconduct charge and another three years for fleeing the country, with credit for 313 days already served.

Iwaniw was arrested on the original charges in 2013. In 2014, Iwaniw failed to appear in court and was arrested in January 2022 by the U.S. Marshals Service after living in Mexico for several years.

Iwaniw was accused of raping a minor in his residence and threatening to “hunt her down if she told anyone what happened and that if she told, no one would believe her because he was a police officer," according to a police report filed at the time of his arrest.

The report also stated that Iwaniw told the then 17-year-old to say she was 18 as he recorded the rape.

Iwaniw's victim, who is now an adult, offered an impact statement during the sentencing hearing. She told Iwaniw "you didn't win, you didn't break me" and "I am the victim, not you."

Iwaniw also gave a statement and told Glenn he "made some terrible mistakes" and "fled using flawed logic."

During the hearing, Glenn acknowledged the 31 letters written in support of Iwaniw but said Iwaniw "did something bad."

Telling Iwaniw he "had everything going for (him)" at the time of the the offense, Glenn said Iwaniw "didn't just miss a court date" when he fled the country and that it was "a slap in the face" to the officers Iwaniw served with.

Glenn specifically acknowledged the Coles County most wanted list, that Iwaniw was listed on for several years and was posted in the Cole County Jail, and how that would have looked inmates of the jail who knew Iwaniw as a police officer.

Because of all of the circumstances involved, Glenn said he could not in good conscience give Iwaniw the two sentences of 18 months probation Iwaniw's attorney, Evan Bruno, requested but he was also not in favor of giving Iwaniw the two consecutive sentences of 5 years Lamken requested.

After the hearing, Iwaniw's victim said she felt conflicted.

"I am glad that he is serving time, but I think it's very sad that in this day and age, there's still victim blaming going on," the woman said. "That saddens my heart."

Bruno said that both he and Iwaniw hoped that the time Iwaniw spent in jail would be enough to secure his release with probation, but that they respect Glenn's decision.

"We understand the judge's reasoning. The state asked for a lot more time to be given and I think all in all this is this is kind of how the process is supposed to work," Bruno said. "The parties negotiate, the judge hears the evidence and makes what he thinks is a fair decision."

He added that Iwaniw's family is "looking forward to getting him back home."

Bruno said there are no plans to appeal the judge's sentence at this time.