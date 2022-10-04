Former Charleston cop pleads guilty to official misconduct, sex charges dismissed

CHARLESTON — A former Charleston police officer has pleaded guilty to a charge of official misconduct in return for three sex-related charges being dismissed.

David Iwaniw was originally arrested in 2013 on two charges of criminal sexual assault and one charge of child pornography. In 2014, Iwaniw failed to appear in court and was arrested in January 2022 by the U.S. Marshals Service after living in Mexico for several years.

Iwaniw was accused of raping a minor in his residence and threatening to “hunt her down if she told anyone what happened and that if she told, no one would believe her because he was a police officer," according to a police report filed at the time of his arrest.

The report also stated that Iwaniw told the then 17-year-old to say she was 18 as he recorded the rape.

The new charge states Iwaniw, while employed as a police officer, engaged in a sexual act with a minor "which he knows is forbidden by law to perform."

He recently pled guilty to violating his bail bond, a charge stemming from his failing to appear in court in 2014.

Judge James Glenn accepted the plea deal during a hearing Friday and will sentence Iwaniw on Nov. 21. The new misconduct charge carries a possible sentence of two to five years in prison or probation.

Iwaniw's attorney, Evan Bruno, said his client has professed his innocence against the rape allegations from day one and that his goal is to help Iwaniw return to his life.

"Our position in this case is that the sexual assault did not happen, and so he took a plea for official misconduct. Our goal is to wrap up this case and that's his goal so he can return to his life of service. He's a military veteran and is disabled after his military service," Bruno said, "and we intend to show at the sentencing hearing that he spent his life helping people and that the original accusations made against him were not accurate."

Bruno said prosecutors approached him with the deal and that both he and his client believe it is a fair outcome.

"We were prepared to have a trial and they've made an offer that, I think, was a much more accurate of a reflection of what would be appropriate in this case compared to the sexual assault and child pornography charges," Bruno said. "That's going to allow us to argue for a probation sentence and he's been the Coles County Jail since January so hopefully, at the end of this case, he is able to walk out and get on with his life."

Special prosecutor Lorinda Lamken said she was unable to comment on the pending case.