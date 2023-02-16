CHARLESTON — The hearing process for a former Coles County assistant state’s attorney charged with misconduct is set to move at a slow pace by his own choosing.

During his first appearance hearing on Thursday in Coles County Circuit Court, Brady Allen, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri waived his right to have a preliminary hearing within 30 days of his Jan. 26 arrest on charges filed by the Illinois Attorney General' Office.

Presiding Coles County Circuit Judge Mitchell Shick will determine at the preliminary hearing whether there is probable cause for Allen to stand trial on 32 counts alleging that he had inappropriate communications "that were sexual in nature" with three female defendants while working in the state's attorney office from December 2018-August 2020.

As Allen waived his right to a "speedy" hearing, he acknowledged in court that this will also slow the pace of his entire hearing process. This process is set to continue on March 21 during a telephone conference in which Assistant Attorney General Mara Somlo and Allen's defense attorney, Fred Johnson of Mattoon, will talk with the judge about scheduling the next hearing.

Johnson said the March 21 date will give them time to review the five Illinois State Police case investigation files that Somlo successfully motioned to have unsealed; files that will remain impounded with access only to the attorneys of record in this case.

"There is so much to digest," Johnson said of the investigation files.

During Thursday's hearing, the judge also approved Somlo's motion to prohibit Allen from having direct contact with any of the three alleged victims as a bond condition. Shick noted this admonition will not prohibit Allen's defense team from communicating with the women as part of their legal efforts or Allen from being present in criminal or civil proceedings involving any of them.

Johnson objected to the no contact motion, adding that he was mainly concerned about Somlo including detailed wording about the charges within the motion. Johnson said he did not want any agreement on his part to the motion to be perceived as "tacit admission" to the charges.

The defense attorney said his client, who has no prior criminal record, is focused on having a family to support and a legal career to maintain. He said Allen already had been mindful of the importance of not being in contact with the alleged victims and of meeting the court's other requirements.

Regarding the no contact motion, Somlo said evidence that set to be eventually presented in court will show that Allen tried to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos from the alleged victims in return for preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases. She said after misconduct allegations started to be made, Allen stayed in contact with the women in an effort to dissuade them.

"We have concerns that he is going to reach out to them both directly or indirectly through other parities on his behalf," Somlo said of making the no contact motion. "He has a lot at stake. I think our concern is greater now than it ever was."

