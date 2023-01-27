Former Coles County prosecutor accused of misconduct toward female defendants

A former assistant Coles County state’s attorney has been charged with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions with three Coles County women, according to Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office.

Brady Allen, 33, turned himself in to the Coles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest, Raoul's office said. Allen previously lived in Charleston but now lives in Missouri.

Raoul said his office charged Allen with nine counts of bribery, all Class 2 felonies; one count of witness harassment, a Class 2 felony; 21 counts of official misconduct, all Class 3 felonies; and one count of witness intimidation, a Class 3 felony.

The charges stem from allegations that Allen had inappropriate communications "that were sexual in nature" with female defendants while he was serving as an assistant state's attorney from December 2018 until his resignation in August 2020. The women were between the ages of 18 and 35, Raoul's office said, and were either currently being or had been prosecuted by Allen.

Raoul's office alleges that Allen solicited sexual contact, photos and videos with an understanding that in exchange, the women would receive preferential treatment in their pending criminal cases. Even after Allen was assigned to another courtroom, according to the allegations, he continued to solicit sexual contact, photos and videos with the suggestion that he could influence fellow prosecutors in the state's attorney's office.

Once Allen’s behavior was discovered, he offered to pay one woman's fines and court costs if she could convince another female defendant to not pursue claims against him, according to Raoul's office.

If convicted, Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

“As a prosecutor who has sworn to uphold the law, I am shocked and outraged that a fellow prosecutor would allegedly use that authority to manipulate and victimize women in the community,” Raoul in a statement. “I appreciate the continued collaboration of the Illinois State Police, which investigated this complex case. I am absolutely committed to holding public employees accountable for using their positions to take advantage of the residents they are supposed to serve.”

The case was investigated by the Illinois State Police’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

After he left the state's attorney's office, Allen began working as a criminal defense attorney, according to a website that appears to promote his service.

In the "About" section, Allen touted his experience with the state's attorney's offices in Coles and Franklin counties as a selling point for why prospective clients might hire him, noting that he could offer "an elevated level of strategic and practical guidance."

"Brady also understands that clients who require legal counsel are typically experiencing a great deal of anxiety, and are deeply concerned about their future," the website continued. "To alleviate this stress, he ensures that each client is always up-to-date on their specific legal matter, and fully prepared for the next step in the process.

"Furthermore, Brady prides himself on being responsive and treating each client with the respect, professionalism and care that they deserve. To Brady, clients are real people — not mere cases."

This is a developing story that will be updated.

2022 in review: The year in photos