Former Mattoon daycare operator sentenced to prison for 6 years

CHARLESTON — A former Mattoon daycare operator has been sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for shaking a baby in her care.

Carmen Petak, 51, was found guilty on one count of battering a child during a six-day trial in July. The same jury found her innocent of a second charge of battering a child.

The count upon which she was convicted stemmed from a Jan. 23, 2020, incident during which authorities say she shook a child in her care after being unable to soothe him.

At the time of Petak's arrest, authorities said the mother of the 6-month-old boy picked him up early from the daycare after hearing he was sick and she then took him to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. The child was later transferred to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Sarah Bush Lincoln medical staff contacted the police due to the child's symptoms of vomiting and lethargy and the absence of visible outside trauma being indicative of brain bleed caused by "shaken baby" type injuries, authorities said. St. Louis staff later determined that the infant was suffering from brain bruising and a bilateral retinal hemorrhage that would cause symptoms to occur within an hour of him being shaken.

The charged carried with it six to 30 years in prison. Petak, a former Illinois State Police trooper and a Mattoon auxiliary officer before that, was sentenced Friday.

Petak's attorney, Anthony Bruno, said Petak was aware of the risks of a jury trial.

"While we respect the jury's decision, we disagree with it," said Bruno, who requested the minimum sentence of six years be imposed. "We take the position that Carmen is innocent."

Bruno said there was a lesson in the jury's finding.

"A famous trial lawyer once observed that some crimes are just so heinous, that even innocence isn't an excuse," Bruno said. "And I think that the lesson to be taken away from this trial is that one should never speak to the police."

Coles County State's Attorney Jesse Danley said his office requested Petak be sentenced to 12 years in prison, but understood the judge's decision to go with a lesser sentence.

"It was a tough case for everyone involved. But at the end of the day, a five month old child was shaken and there was scientific medical evidence that supported that," Danley said, "and we presented that case to a jury, no embellishments, no exaggeration, just scientific evidence."

Bruno made a motion for a new trial ahead of the sentencing, but it was ultimately denied. Following the sentencing, Petak filed a notice of appeal for the case.

Along with other evidence presented by Danley and First Assistant State's Attorney Jenifer Shiavone, the state presented a letter from the victim's mother about the impacts of the battery.

The letter asked that the judge consider how much worse the situation could have been.

"I cannot harbor hate in my heart toward the abuser, for the weight is too much to bear. I wake up every morning to a smiling, silly boy who is happy, healthy, and growing," the letter reads. "However, this is not always the case. Please do not forget the possibilities of what the case could've been."

Petak's attorney presented 30 letters speaking on Petak's behalf, requesting leniency in her sentencing.

"Prison is meant to protect the innocent from those who threaten us and our society. Prison is meant to rehabilitate the pariahs who dare to go against our nation's laws," Petak's sister, Courtney Cox, said. "Your Honor, my sister Carmen is not a threat to society."

After serving her prison sentence, Petak will be on mandatory supervised release for three years and is required to pay a $500 fine.