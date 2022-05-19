Former Mattoon substitute teacher charged with having sexual conversation with student

CHARLESTON — Bond was set at $50,000 Thursday for a former Mattoon Middle School substitute teacher who police say engaged in an online conversation about sex acts with a student.

Keith D. Green, 55, of Ashmore was arrested Tuesday night and has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with grooming, a class 4 felony. Grooming alleges the the act of using electronic communications to seduce or entice a child to commit sex offenses.

At last report Green remained jailed. If he posts the required $5,000 to be released, Green was ordered to have no contact with any minors and not to be within 100 feet of the minor’s home or Mattoon Middle School.

According to a sworn statement filed with the case, a Mattoon Police Department detective responded to the middle school Tuesday afternoon after the minor reported inappropriate messages with Green to school officials.

The minor told police she spoke with Green on Monday when he allegedly called her outfit “provocative” and asked for information to be friends with her on SnapChat.

The officer received consent to search the minor’s phone and found text messages discussing sexual acts.

Later in the conversation, the sworn statement says Green told the minor he wanted to continue the conversation in person.

According to the sworn statement, the detective questioned Green and the defendant admitted to having the conversations with the minor and has now deleted his SnapChat account.

“He stated that he knows he was wrong and that there was a part of him that was interested in pursuing the relationship out of curiosity,” the sworn statement reads. “Green advised that he deleted the account because he was wrong to pursue this type of a relationship with a child.”

At the time of his arrest, Green was employed as a substitute teacher in Mattoon school district as well other school districts in the area, police have said.

