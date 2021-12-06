Four Charleston businesses targeted by robber, police say

CHARLESTON — An arrest has been made in connection with the robbery and attempted robbery of four Charleston businesses.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, the incidents took place on Dec. 2, starting at Exotic Smoke Shop, 904 Lincoln Ave. It was there, at 9:21 p.m., that police responded to a report of a masked subject, who said she had a firearm, demanded cash. The suspect fled the store with stolen cash.

At 9:51 p.m., Charleston officers were dispatched to BP, 200 W. Lincoln Ave., and again at 9:57 p.m. to Little Caesars , 3 W. Lincoln Ave. to reports of attempted robberies.

In each of these incidents, Charleston, Eastern Illinois University and Coles County officers, along with K9 teams, were able to saturate the areas within moments and conducted numerous field investigations on subjects of matching descriptions. However, the suspect was not located.

On Saturday, investigators were notified of a retail theft that occurred the previous evening where the same subject stole fuel at Murphy USA, 1510 Hawthorne Dr., and left without paying.

Additional information led to the identity of the suspect, who was taken into custody. A search warrant was executed and evidence was recovered, police said.

