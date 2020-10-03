Funds being raised for Mattoon resident charged with beating man who police say fondled himself near children

CHARLESTON — Funds are being raised to pay the bond of a Mattoon resident charged with severely beating a man for allegedly fondling himself near that resident's young children.

Jesse A. Baird, 29, of Mattoon was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated battery of a 52-year-old Gary, Indiana man, who the Mattoon Police Department said is in critical condition at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.

Police said Baird allegedly admitted to beating the man with a lamp post, plus his feet and fists, after reportedly finding this man fondling himself while in the presence of Baird's children in a bedroom at Sunrise Apartments complex, 1817 S. Ninth St.