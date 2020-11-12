 Skip to main content
Have you seen him? Shelbyville police looking for man accused of making purchases with stolen bank card
Have you seen him? Shelbyville police looking for man accused of making purchases with stolen bank card

SHELBYVILLE — Police are seeking a man accused of making several purchases Tuesday afternoon using a bank card from a stolen wallet.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, the man entered a local business where he allegedly stole an employee's wallet and made several large purchases at the business using the victim's bank account. 

Police say the purchases were made between 2:15 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say the man was driving a black Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone able to identify the pictured suspect or provide assistance in the search is urged to call the Shelbyville Police Department at (217) 774-2141.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

