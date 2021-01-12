Have you seen them? Mattoon authorities asking for help

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two subjects regarding a matter that occurred at Rural King recently and is now under investigation.

Photos of a man and and woman entering the Rural King store at the Cross County Mall and of their pickup truck in the parking lot there have been posted on the "City of Mattoon, Illinois - Police Department" page on Facebook.

Anyone with information on these subjects is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at (217) 235-5451 or private message on Facebook. Community members may also contact Coles County Crime Stoppers at 866-345-8488 or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

