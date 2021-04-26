Have you seen them? Mattoon police asking for your help

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department has issued a call for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in two recent shoplifting cases at Walmart.

Surveillance camera photos of the two suspects in one of the cases and the lone suspect in the other one, plus their vehicles, were posted Monday on the "City of Mattoon, Illinois - Police Department" page on Facebook.

Anyone with information about these subjects is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451 or to private message the department on Facebook. Those with information may also contact Coles County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488 or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

