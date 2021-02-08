 Skip to main content
Have you seen these people?: Mattoon police seek help identifying JCPenney crime suspects
Have you seen these people?: Mattoon police seek help identifying JCPenney crime suspects

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying subjects in connection with a recent crime at the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall.

JCPenney crime photo 1

The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying subjects in connection with a recent crime at the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall.

Four security camera photos of the subjects were posted at approximately noon Monday on the Mattoon Police Department's page on Facebook.

JCPenney crime photo 3

The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying subjects in connection with a recent crime at the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall.

Anyone with information about the subjects pictured is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department by calling 217-235-5451 or sending a private message via Facebook. Those with information may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-345-8488 or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

