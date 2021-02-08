Have you seen these people?: Mattoon police seek help identifying JCPenney crime suspects

MATTOON — The Mattoon Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying subjects in connection with a recent crime at the JCPenney store at the Cross County Mall.

Four security camera photos of the subjects were posted at approximately noon Monday on the Mattoon Police Department's page on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the subjects pictured is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department by calling 217-235-5451 or sending a private message via Facebook. Those with information may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-345-8488 or utilize the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

